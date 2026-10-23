Kazakh capital to build 10 healthcare facilities over next three years

Two will open this year, the official Instagram account of Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek reads.

1st Deputy PM Nurlybek Nalibayev, Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova and Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek surveyed several healthcare facilities.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

A new admitting and diagnostics complex on the grounds of the city multi-field hospital 2 and a pediatric trauma unit at the children’s city multi-field hospital 2 will open their doors in 2026. He added a perinatal center, a multi-field hospital and three outpatient clinics will be built gradually.

The five-storey admitting and diagnostics complex will cover 7,120 square meters and is designed to receive up to 700-900 patients a day. It will provide CT, MRI, X-ray diagnostics, an angiographic operating room, operating rooms, a stroke center, and trauma and intensive care unit services.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

He noted a new 250-bed perinatal center will open next year, and a new 300-bed city multi-field hospital will be commissioned in 2029.

Last year the new children’s trauma unit was unveiled at the national emergency medicine coordination center. Over 10,000 children have already received medical assistance.

The mayor concluded 10 new medical facilities, including two perinatal centers, a new modern multi-field hospital, five outpatient clinics and two first-aid substations, will be built over the next three years.

Notably, Kazakhstan to build health facilities worth 108 bln tenge.