Kazakhstan to build health facilities worth 108 bln tenge

The Ministry continues the development of large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects in line with the President’s tasks aimed at raising the availability and quality of medical assistance.

Construction of 51 health facilities worth 108 billion tenge is underway in Kazakhstan, of which 55 billion tenge is directed to the modernization of district hospitals within the Rural healthcare modernization national project, and 53 billion tenge to the budgetary investment projects.

300-bed hospitals in Kyzylorda and Ust-Kamenogorsk cities, polyclinics in Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions and the city of Taldykorgan are under construction.

Several facilities will be commissioned this year through the Special State Fund, including a Cancer Center in Karaganda, reconstruction of a children’s hospital in Taldykorgan, and construction of the Hematology Center in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Special attention is paid to rural healthcare development. It is planned to modernize 32 district hospitals by the end of the year. The project is expected to reduce premature deaths from heart diseases and strokes by nearly 20%.

It should be noted, state policy prioritizes maternity and childhood protection development. Nine perinatal centers will be built in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Kaskelen, Kyzylorda, Uralsk cities and Turkistan region by 2029.

Modern healthcare facilities equipped with the latest equipment contribute to raising the quality and availability of medical assistance regardless of where people live, the development of high-tech medicine and the strengthening workforce capacity.

As written before, Kazakhstan allocates 33 billion tenge to raise healthcare workers’ salaries.