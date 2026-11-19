A total of 4,963 beds have been rolled out across the city medical facilities, with 4,852 currently occupied, head of Astana’s sanitary and epidemiological control department Aigul Shagaltayeva told a briefing at the regional communications service.

As of November 18, a total of 313 patients are receiving inpatient treatment for acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza, including 220 children and 30 pregnant women.

No ARVI or influenza patients have been admitted to intensive care units, and no fatalities related to these illnesses were recorded over the past 24 hours.

To expand hospital capacity, the city increased bed availability at several medical institutions. The bed count at Municipal Multidisciplinary Children’s Hospital No. 1 was raised from 300 to 400, while Children’s Hospital No. 3 expanded from 282 to 532 beds. The City Infectious Diseases Center increased its capacity from 160 to 210 beds.

Overall occupancy currently stands at around 98 percent. Medical organizations continue to provide care in their regular operating mode while managing the existing workload.

In addition, 2,569 patients have begun outpatient treatment for ARVI and influenza, including 1,551 children and 20 pregnant women.

A total of 4,559 ARVI patients are under the supervision of primary healthcare organizations, while 3,132 people have received outpatient treatment.

Emergency medical services are also facing significant pressure. According to the department head, 878 ARVI-related calls were received during a single shift.

Astana currently operates 109 ambulance teams, and their number is expected to increase to 110 by the end of the week. In addition, 54 mobile teams attached to primary healthcare organizations are making home visits to patients.

Earlier, authorities reported that more than 6,000 children in West Kazakhstan Region had contracted acute respiratory viral infections.

It should be noted, Pospelov Karaganda Medical University created a working prototype of an intelligent doctor's assistant, AiMed Voice, as part of the national program AI-Sana.