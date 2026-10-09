Kazakh capital may host CIS AI Forum in 2027

The President highlighted the growing importance of digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence or superintelligence. He stressed that the ability to adopt new technologies and develop domestic innovations is becoming a key factor in the competitiveness of CIS economies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested creating a mechanism for exchanging best practices on AI strategies, legislation, and government support measures, involving research centers, universities, companies, and startups across the CIS.

He also suggested holding a special CIS Artificial Intelligence Forum in Astana in the first quarter of 2027.

The Kazakh President further emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, noting that close people-to-people contacts, mutual trust, a shared historical mindset, and the Russian language form the foundation of the CIS's unique character.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that, at Kazakhstan’s initiative, CIS Heads of State adopted a declaration to expand cultural cooperation. He also highlighted the establishment of the CIS Volunteer Forum, which was held for the first time in Astana in August this year.

The President stressed the importance of preserving the linguistic and cultural diversity of all member states and respecting their histories, traditions, and cultures.

He also called for greater efforts to encourage reading among young people, describing it as a foundation for education, critical thinking, and balanced personal development in the digital age.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a “Golden Library Fund of the CIS”, bringing together outstanding literary works of the CIS nations. The collection could be housed in the new Presidential Library currently under construction in Astana and complemented by professional translations and a publicly accessible digital library.

The President emphasized promoting the best literary works of CIS nations would help younger generations better understand one another and strengthen unity in an increasingly unstable world.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at Awaza Complex to attend a Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.