Japan ready to expand strategic cooperation with Astana in all key sectors - Tokyo Governor

Governor Koike expressed her gratitude for the hospitality she received during her recent visit to Astana, highlighting the capital’s rapid modernization and dynamic growth. She emphasized that shared priorities in innovation, digital transformation, and green energy create new opportunities for institutional and business partnerships between the two cities.

The Governor also praised the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting Japan’s readiness to expand strategic cooperation with Astana across all key sectors.

Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev said Governor Koike is a long-standing friend of Kazakhstan, underscoring her consistent role in strengthening bilateral ties. He pointed out that the intensification of cooperation between Tokyo and Astana was a direct outcome of President Tokayev’s official visit to Japan in December 2025.

A key milestone in this partnership is the MOU on digital development and urban sustainability signed during that visit, which is expected to foster joint projects aimed at improving urban governance and quality of life.

Governor Koike also took part in the ceremonial raising of Kazakhstan’s State Flag, commemorating the Day of State Symbols.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is Japan's largest municipal structure in terms of budget (approximately $60 billion) and regional GDP (approximately $1.7 trillion). The population of Tokyo is 14.3 million people.

Earlier, addressing the Kazakh-Japanese event on decarbonization and environmental technologies, held in Astana, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike invited Kazakhstani companies to join the SusHI Tech conference held annually in Tokyo. She emphasized that the conference brings together startups from across the globe, primarily from Asia, more than 700 companies.