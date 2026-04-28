Kazakh capital launches TopIQ Smart Class pilot project

The project was launched by the Astana city akimat (administration).

TopIQ Smart Class is a unified ecosystem including smart desks, smart tables, and a smart board, all interconnected. It also includes artificial intelligence tools that automate and personalize learning for each student, building an efficient, interactive, and personalized educational environment.

25 smart desks in TopIQ Smart Class are providing individual digital workspaces for students to access e-textbooks, complete assignments, learn music, and practice 3D drawing and modeling.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

AI-driven analytics track student performance, adjust tasks to their level, and provide teachers with real-time monitoring.

The smart board enables fully interactive lessons, saving materials digitally and incorporating gamified elements.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Deputy Prime Minister-Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva attended the opening lesson, noting that while digital and AI-based formats offer great potential, their impact on quality of education must be carefully assessed. She emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with traditional teaching methods and focusing on the formation of responsible citizens.

The project aims to create a modern interactive environment, improve education quality, and develop digital competencies among the new generation.

To note, a team of schoolchildren from Astana, representing Kazakhstan, achieved outstanding success at the prestigious UK First Lego League Championship in Harrogate, organized by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.