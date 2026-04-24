Kazakh canoe sprinters earn first Olympic qualifying points for LA 2028

The ongoing continental championship in Hefei, China, is drawing special attention as it offers not only medals but also ranking points that will determine licenses for participation in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

In the women's K-1 1000 meters, Stella Sukhanova outpaced China's Ningning Qu (silver) and Uzbekistan's Milana Dushev-Yanich (bronze).

In the mixed K-2 500 meters, Artem Tereshchenko and Olga Shmeleva won silver.

Mariya Brovkova, a bronze medalist at the 2024 World Championships, finished third in the women's C-1 500 meters.

In the men's C-2 1000 meters, Timofey Yemelyanov and Vladislav Rudenko also finished third.

Thus, after the first day of competition, the Kazakhstan national team has won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Earlier, Kazakh volleyball players secured another victory at the Asian Beach Games.