As part of the business mission, the delegation held meetings with local business representatives in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Dar es Salaam.

Photo: gov.kz

In Pretoria, a B2B meeting was held with the support of the South African-Kazakhstan Trade and Cultural Association (SAKTCA), focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and exploring opportunities for joint investment projects. Participants presented their companies’ production capacities and export potential and discussed prospects for cooperation across various sectors.

Photo: gov.kz

In the opening remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Africa Yerkin Akhinzhanov emphasised the importance of translating the priorities outlined in the President of Kazakhstan’s State of the Nation Address into practical action.

Photo: gov.kz

Kazakh entrepreneurs also held discussions with representatives of Gautrain, Afya Mills, ENSOL, AMEC Africa Holding Ltd. and Oilcom Group. The talks focused on potential cooperation in agriculture, logistics and renewable energy, with particular attention to opportunities for supplying African markets with Kazakh wheat, unrefined sunflower oil, mineral fertilisers, granulated sulphur, urea, as well as irrigation systems and equipment.

The visit marked the first coordinated business mission by Kazakh entrepreneurs covering both South Africa and Tanzania, aimed at strengthening trade relations and expanding business ties with the two countries.

Following the visit, business representatives from Kazakhstan, South Africa and Tanzania expressed their interest in further cooperation, developing concrete commercial proposals and holding follow-up negotiations between interested companies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's trade with Russia's Orenburg region hit $400.5M in nine months.