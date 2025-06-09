Presidents of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria hold extended-format talks in Astana

During the extended talks with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the steady growth in trade as well as the untapped potential yet to be unraveled.

The statistics indicate in four months of this year, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria surpassed 83 million US dollars. In 2024, the two countries traded goods worth 375 million US dollars.

Kazakhstan strives for further strengthening of economic relations and implementing projects in energy, green transition, agriculture, healthcare and tourism, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader welcomed the collaboration with Bulgarian companies and investors, highlighting the key role the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is to play in it.

In turn, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and stressed that his country highly appreciates the opportunity to deepen a partnership with Kazakhstan, opening up new horizons for multifaceted cooperation.

Bulgaria regards Kazakhstan as a key strategic partner in Central Asia, he said. “As part of continued development of our relations and contacts between the European Union and Kazakhstan, we should be fully guided by the strategic location of our nations, which are the key links between Asia and Europe, said Rumen Radev.

During the talks, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda as well as confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening partnerships and implementing new initiatives, promoting Kazakh-Bulgarian relations.

As reported previously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.