Kazakh Bulat Sariyev to referee UEFA U-17 and U-19 qualifiers

Kazakh referee Bulat Sariyev and assistant referee Aleksey Dolgikh will officiate at the UEFA U-19 qualifying tournament in San Marino, featuring Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Georgia and the hosts. Sariyev has been appointed as the referee for two matches and reserve official for another match, while Dolgikh will serve as assistant referee in all three games.

Meanwhile, Nuno Castro, director of the refereeing department at the Kazakhstan Football Federation, has been appointed as UEFA referee observer for the U-17 qualifying tournament in Denmark, with Denmark, Ireland, Wales and Estonia competing. His responsibilities will include assessing refereeing teams, providing technical feedback and supporting the professional development of match officials.

The Kazakh Football Federation said participation in international tournaments provides valuable experience for Kazakh referees and specialists while contributing to UEFA development programs.

As written before, UEFA allocates €7.75 million to Kazakhstan’s football clubs.