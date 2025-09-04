Kazakh boxers to defend country’s colors at World Boxing Championships

The first edition of the World Boxing Championships is set to kick off today.

Preliminaries and quarterfinals will be held until September 10, while semifinals and finals will run from 12 to 14 September.

The World Boxing Championships will be broadcast on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV Channels.

Noteworthy, Kazakh Mukatayev pockets gold at Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships.