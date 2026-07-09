Kazakh boxers reach semifinals at Asian U19 & U23 Championships

The U19 quarterfinal matches concluded on Thursday.

Madira Zhumakan (48 kg weight division) won by technical knockout and advanced to the semifinals.

Zhadyra Kaltay (51 kg) and Maral Tolepbergen (54 kg) ended their runs at the tournament.

Aknur Tursyngali (57 kg) won her bout and will now compete for a spot in the final.

Zhasmin Abramyan (up to 60 kg) and Altyngul Aymukhan (75 kg) exited the tournament.

The U19 semifinal bouts are set for July 13.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan finished the World Boxing Cup with five gold medals.