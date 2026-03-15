Kazakh boxers reach finals of Futures Cup in Thailand

According to the NOC, eight representatives of Kazakhstan’s national team will compete for gold medals.

The following athletes have advanced to the finals:

Men

Doszhan Zhumakan (60 kg)

Bibarys Ashirbay (70 kg)

Hamza Maksatuly (75 kg)

Timur Taybekov (80 kg)

Zhalgas Utebekov (90 kg)

Vladislav Samozhonov (over 90 kg)

Women

Kamila Ospanova (70 kg)

Aidana Ubaidullakyzy (80 kg)

To note, Aknur Tursyngali (57 kg), Zarina Tolybay (75 kg), and Nursultan Kystaubai (85 kg) finished the tournament with bronze medals.

The final bouts are scheduled for March 15.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh professional boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has commented on the doping scandal involving him and on losing one of his two world championship titles.