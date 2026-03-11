Janibek Alimkhanuly comments on loss of IBF world title

The boxer said he is not giving up despite the situation.

“We are going through a test, but we did not break. On the contrary, we have become stronger. The decisions have been made: the IBF belt is gone, but the WBO belt remains. In any case, I am still the WBO middleweight world champion. One title has been preserved. I will return to the ring in eight months. The great journey continues. We are not finished yet, and it seems to me that everything is only just beginning. For some, professional boxing is a sport, while for others it is simply a business. We stand on the side of sport,” Alimkhanuly wrote on Instagram.

The boxer added that he has accepted the difficulties with wisdom and continues to oppose the use of doping in sport.

“I am against doping! I said it before, and I will say it again. What happened has happened. Arguments and worries will not change fate. The most important thing is that people know who I am and what kind of boxer I am. We are still world champions! Many more competitions lie ahead! Let us fight for victory every day! Thank you for your support,” the boxer concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the WBO had imposed a one-year suspension on Janibek Alimkhanuly while allowing him to retain his championship title. During the suspension, the boxer will be barred from participating in both professional and exhibition bouts.