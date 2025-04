Kazakh boxers grab 2 gold medals at International Boxing Tournament in Baku

Kazakhstan’s male team pocketed a total of nine medals, including two gold ones.

Baglan Kenzhebek (54 kg) and Nurbek Mursal (71 kg) clinched gold medals in their weight categories. Sanzhar-Ali Begaliyev (75kg) claimed a silver medal.

Bronze medals went to Nurgisa Turabekov (48 kg), Zhandaulet Sarsenbayev (54 kg), Erkhan Turdan (57 kg), Dulat Bekbauov (67 kg), Asylkhan Kosherbay (67 kg), and Dauren Mamyr (86 kg).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's women’s boxing team won nine medals at the Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament in Baku.