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    Kazakh boxers haul 7 medals at tournament in Serbia

    18:42, 19 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national boxing team finished its campaign with a seven-medal haul at the Belgrade Winner boxing tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh boxers haul 7 medals at tournament in Serbia
    Photo credit: Margit Kincses

    Nurassyl Tulebek (-60 kg) secured Kazakhstan’s only gold medal.

    Nurbek Mursal (-70 kg) and Ibragim Betayev (-90 kg) claimed silver medals in their respective weight categories.

    Bronze medals were claimed by Nurzat Ongarov (-50 kg), Nursultan Shildebay (-80 kg), Ayan Kalmaganbetov (-85 kg), and Aslan Yeldibaiuly (+90 kg).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.

    Boxing Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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