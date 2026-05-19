Kazakh boxers haul 7 medals at tournament in Serbia

Nurassyl Tulebek (-60 kg) secured Kazakhstan’s only gold medal.

Nurbek Mursal (-70 kg) and Ibragim Betayev (-90 kg) claimed silver medals in their respective weight categories.

Bronze medals were claimed by Nurzat Ongarov (-50 kg), Nursultan Shildebay (-80 kg), Ayan Kalmaganbetov (-85 kg), and Aslan Yeldibaiuly (+90 kg).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s young boxing team had finished the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with a total of 16 medals, including eight gold.