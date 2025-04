Kazakh boxers win 9 medals at Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament in Baku

Elina Bazarova (54 kg) and Viktoriya Baidukova (57 kg) secured gold medals. Anzha Sadvakassova (52 kg) clinched silver medal.

Bronze medals were claimed by Gulnaz Buribayeva (48 kg), Elyanur Turganova (50 kg), Tomiris Myrzakul (52 kg), Symbat Aliaskar (54 kg), Aziza Issina (70 kg), and Dina Islambekova (+81 kg).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) clinched a gold medal at the World Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.