    Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil

    13:08, 1 April 2025

    The first stage of the World Boxing Cup, organized by the World Boxing Federation kicked off in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The opening ceremony was attended by Gennady Golovkin, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chair of the World Boxing's Olympic Commission.

    Speakers at the event included Marcos Cândido de Brito, President of the Brazilian Boxing Federation, Elise Seignolle, President of the Pan American Boxing Confederation, and Acting General Secretary of WB, Mike McAtee.

    Gennady Golovkin highlighted the importance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and stressed the need for continued growth of the sport.

    He also emphasized the significance of the World Cup in promoting boxing in South America. The Chair of the Olympic Commission expressed confidence that the competition would play a key role in preparing athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh boxer Nursultan Altynbek has won 1/8 final match in the World Boxing Cup stage.

