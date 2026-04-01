Kazakh boxer set for comeback fight in U.S

The 31-year-old is training in Miami under the guidance of several coaches as he works his way back into form, including focusing on his weight. His next featherweight bout is scheduled for the fall, tentatively in September or October, with the opponent yet to be announced. A successful result could see Tursyngaliyev challenge for the WBA Fedelatin title.

This bout will mark his return after a long hiatus. He last fought in October 2023 and was sidelined in 2025 due to a knee injury and subsequent recovery.

Tursyngaliyev’s previous fight took place in Miami against Mexico’s Pablo Batres (10–23–2, 3 KOs). The scheduled six-round bout in the super featherweight division ended early, with the Kazakh boxer securing a knockout victory in the first round. The win marked his 11th professional victory.

Mussa Tursyngaliyev was born in Kentau and raised in Ekibastuz. He was introduced to boxing by his father, a Master of Sport of the USSR, in 2004. During his amateur career, he competed in various tournaments before making his professional debut in November 2017.

In his first year as a professional, Tursyngaliyev had eight fights — six in Mexico and two in the United States — winning all of them, including six by stoppage.

He fought his ninth bout in 2019 against American Vincent Jennings (14–6–6), winning by decision. Later that year, he secured his tenth victory with a sixth-round technical decision over Panama’s Ricardo Nunez (29–13, 23 KOs).

Despite several unsuccessful attempts to return to the ring in recent years due to canceled fights, he has maintained an undefeated record and continues to move toward title bouts. Currently, Tursyngaliyev holds the WBA-NABA North American featherweight title and has been living and training in Miami for several years.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s preliminary opponents for the 2026 World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, had been announced.