Kazakh boxer Matassov claims bronze at 2025 Asian Youth Games
20:53, 28 October 2025
Kazakhstan boxing team's Sanzhar Matassov failed to advance to the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Matassov reached the semifinals in the boys' 75kg weight class, where he faced Diyorbek Murodilloev of Uzbekistan.
Murodilloev won the bout by unanimous decision. Thus, Sanzhar Matassov finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's road cyclist Valeriya Kuznetsova secured a silver medal at the Asian Youth Games.