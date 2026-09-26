Gold for Kazakhstan: Alfiya Tlekkabyl becomes world para judo champion

Tlekkabyl competed in the J1 class (for athletes with severe visual impairments or total blindness) in the women's 52kg weight category. In the final, the Kazakh athlete defeated Brazil’s De Andrade by ippon to claim the world title.

Kazakhstan’s team also secured two medals in the men’s events.

Photo credit: instagram.com/csp_parasport.kz

In the 70kg category, Assylan Nurdauletov, competing in the J1 class, won a silver medal. Ibragim Nurmakhanuly took bronze in the J2 class.

Thus, on the opening day of the World Championships, Kazakhstan’s para judokas won three medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The World Para Judo Championships for athletes with visual impairments are being held in Tbilisi from September 25 to 27. A total of 290 athletes from 44 countries are taking part in the competition.

As it was reported, two years ago, Akmaral Nauatbek claimed Kazakhstan's historic gold medal in the women's 48 kg J2 para judo event at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, France.

It was also reported that 15 judokas are set to represent Kazakhstan at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.