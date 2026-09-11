Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva named Player of the Match at Global Chess League 2026

Bibisara Assaubayeva defeated Russia’s Polina Shuvalova with a commanding 3–0 scoreline.

Organizers praised her flawless endgame technique and ability to exploit errors under time pressure.

The win secured crucial points, keeping her team in the top three standings.

The Global Chess League is the world’s largest commercial team chess event, with a 1 million US dollars prize fund.

The competition concludes on September 13 in Bangalore.

At 22, Bibisara Assaubayeva is Kazakhstan’s leading female chess player and a full grandmaster, only the second woman in Kazakhstan’s history and 43rd in the world to achieve this.

She also won the Women’s Norway Chess 2026, defeating reigning world champion Ju Wenjun.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Assaubayeva joined chess stars in $1M Global Chess League.