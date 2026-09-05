Assaubayeva joins chess stars in $1M Global Chess League

Assaubayeva will represent FYERS American Gambits, alongside Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, Daniil Dubov, Nihal Sarin, Sara Khadem and Marc’Andria Maurizzi.

The fourth season features six franchise teams: Alpine APL Pipers, Triveni Continental Kings, FYERS American Gambits, Ganges Grandmasters, PBG Alaskan Knights and CheQ Mumba Masters.

The Global Chess League uses a distinctive mixed-team format. Each team comprises one Icon, two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women and one Prodigy.

The six teams will compete in a double round-robin stage, with each team playing every other team twice. The top two teams will then meet in the final.

One of the most anticipated matchups will feature five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Sindarov, who are set to meet at least twice during the league stage.

Other leading players in the tournament include former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Alireza Firouzja, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The tournament carries a $1 million prize pool.

For Assaubayeva, the Global Chess League is another major international appearance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had retained fifth place in the latest FIDE world rankings for September 2026.