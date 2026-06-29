Bibisara Assaubayeva recognized for her outstanding achievements and contributions to chess development

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva presented the state award on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, praising Assaubayeva's role in promoting chess among young people and enhancing Kazakhstan's international reputation through her sporting success.

Assaubayeva is one of Kazakhstan's most accomplished chess players. She is a three-time Women's World Blitz Champion, holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest World Blitz Champion in history, and recently claimed victory at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament.

The Order of Barys is awarded for exceptional service in strengthening Kazakhstan's statehood, contributions to public and socio-cultural development, and efforts to promote international cooperation and friendly relations between nations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Bibisara Assaubayeva tops the FIDE Women’s Circuit Ranking.