Kazakh, Belgian foreign ministries sign 2027-2029 Cooperation Roadmap

During the meeting, the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium signed the Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027-2029, aimed at intensifying political dialogue, holding regular consultations, strengthening interministerial contacts, and advancing joint initiatives in priority areas of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Belgium relations, highlighting the historic significance of the first State Visit by a Belgian monarch to Kazakhstan and its role in further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties also reviewed key issues concerning Kazakhstan's cooperation with the European Union, including prospects for signing agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, as well as further strengthening the bilateral legal framework.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on key international and regional issues, including cooperation within the United Nations, strengthening international security, and advancing multilateral initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening Kazakhstan-Belgium cooperation and ensuring the practical implementation of the agreements reached, particularly ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Belgium in 2027.

As it was reported, to mark the state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians to Kazakhstan and the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, the National Flag was raised over the City Hall of Brussels on the historic Grand-Place for the first time. The symbolic gesture was organized with the support of the City of Brussels and the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. It served as a sign of friendship, mutual respect, and strengthening partnership between the two nations.