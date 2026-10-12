Kazakhstan’s flag flies over La Grand-Place in Brussels

The symbolic gesture was organized with the support of the City of Brussels and the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. It served as a sign of friendship, mutual respect, and strengthening partnership between the two nations.

Representatives of Kazakhstan's Embassy, Kazakh students, compatriots living in Belgium, and tourists and guests of the Belgian capital gathered at La Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to observe the event.

Kazakh students wearing traditional attire gave the event a special atmosphere, staging a festive flash mob with a musical performance. Guests also had the chance to learn about elements of Kazakh culture and taste national dishes.

“It is a great joy for us to see the Flag of Kazakhstan in the heart of Brussels,” said Nazgul Nurgali, Head of the Qazaq Society in Belgium student organization. “We study here, immerse ourselves in Belgian culture, and share Kazakh culture with our friends. Events like this bring our countries even closer together.”

The raising of the National Flag of Kazakhstan over the City Hall of Brussels marks another milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. They are accompanied by a 110-member delegation of ministers, business leaders, university rectors and journalists.

The royal couple’s visit will take place from October 11 through 14. This is their first state visit to a Central Asian nation.