    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital

    20:00, 13 May 2025

    A solemn opening of the IBSA Judo World Championships Astana 2025 was held at the Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports MInistry
    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

    According to the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry, Yerbol Myrzabossynov, para judo has become one of the most successful sports with Kazakhstani judokas demonstrating high results in the national and international arena.

    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

    This year, it brings together over 300 judokas. There are 20 sets of medals to grab.

    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

    On Day 1, Kazakhstani Beksultan Kulmyrza and Galymzhan Smagululy advanced to the men’s 81 kg J2 finals to vie for the top honors.

    IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

    The IBSA Judo World Championships Astana 2025 are to be held on May 13-15 bringing together 300 athletes from 38 countries.

    It is worth reminding Kazakhstan’s judo team finished the home Grand Slam event with nine medals.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan
    
    
    
