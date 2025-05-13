IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kick off in Kazakh capital

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

According to the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry, Yerbol Myrzabossynov, para judo has become one of the most successful sports with Kazakhstani judokas demonstrating high results in the national and international arena.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

This year, it brings together over 300 judokas. There are 20 sets of medals to grab.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

On Day 1, Kazakhstani Beksultan Kulmyrza and Galymzhan Smagululy advanced to the men’s 81 kg J2 finals to vie for the top honors.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Ministry

The IBSA Judo World Championships Astana 2025 are to be held on May 13-15 bringing together 300 athletes from 38 countries.

It is worth reminding Kazakhstan’s judo team finished the home Grand Slam event with nine medals.