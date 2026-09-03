Kazakh beach volleyball players defeat Oman at Asian Championships

In the men's tournament, Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin are competing in Group D. The Kazakh pair opened their campaign with a 0-2 (13-21, 15-21) loss to Iran's Abolhassan Khakizadeh and AmirAli GhalehNovi before bouncing back with a 2-0 (21-12, 21-18) victory over Oman's Mazin Alhashmi and Hood Al Jalaboubi.

Dmitriy Yakovlev and Abdulmajid Mokhammad, competing in Group E, suffered two defeats. They first lost 0-2 (13-21, 17-21) to Japan's Takumi Takahashi and Jumpei Ikeda before falling 0-2 (17-21, 15-21) to Indonesia's Bintang Akbar and Sofyan Rachman.

In the women's tournament, Kristina Karimova and Ekaterina Ryukhova are competing in Group C. They began their campaign with a 0-2 (13-21, 14-21) defeat to the Philippines' Hailie Progelio and Sofia Pagara before losing 0-2 (14-21, 14-21) to Japan's Asami Shiba and Reika Murakami.

Laura Kabulbekova and Merey Kozhakhmet, competing in Group F, also suffered two defeats. The Kazakh pair lost their opening match 0-2 (14-21, 12-21) to Japan's Ren Matsumoto and Non Matsumoto before falling 0-2 (2-21, 12-21) to China's Cao Shuting and Jie Dong.

The Kazakh pairs are set to play their next matches on September 3.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan national team forward Dastan Satpaev had made his first start for Burnley in an official match against Bradford City in the second round of the English League Cup.