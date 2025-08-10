Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone

During the phone talk, prospects for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict were discussed.

The Kazakh leader noted that the people of Kazakhstan treat the people of Ukraine, its history, culture and language with due respect. Tokayev pointed out Kazakhstan’s keen interest in establishing lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of international law.

In particular, the Kazakh President mentioned that Astana initially advocated for a joint search for peace in an equitable manner as well as consistently supports the observation of the UN Charter, inviolability of sovereign states and their territorial integrity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "In the current complicated circumstances, it is important to resolve the conflict in a balanced and rational manner to make sure Ukrainian statehood is preserved and protected".

The Head of State stressed he fully grasps the complexity of the territorial problem, saying: “It’s a very complex topic in international relations, being an insurmountable barrier to achieving a peace agreement and even a truce agreement”. Tokayev said: "Now, the key priority is to preserve Ukrainian statehood built on unshakable international security guarantees for Ukraine".

It was highlighted Kazakhstan intends to continue its active cooperation with Ukraine in different areas of mutual interest.

