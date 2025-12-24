Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended birthday greetings to Ilham Aliyev, wishing him continued success in the responsible state activity for the benefit of the fraternal Azerbaijani people.

The Kazakh leader highlighted the key role of the Azerbaijani president in strengthening statehood and sovereignty, ensuring economic growth and increasing the country’s authority on the global stage.

The presidents hailed the strong momentum of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, discussed prospects for further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance, including enhancing cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special focus was placed to the quality implementation of high-level agreements, including those reached during Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21 this year.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda.

