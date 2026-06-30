EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakh, Azerbaijani FMs reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

    21:52, 30 June 2026

    The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during a phone conversation, highlighting plans to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Kazakh, Azerbaijani FMs reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov praised the steady development of relations between the two countries and reiterated their shared commitment to deepening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

    The ministers reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also discussed cooperation within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), including preparations for the organization's summit, which is scheduled to take place in Baku in October 2026.

    Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand political dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, and information and communication technologies.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are to abandon paper permits for road transportation. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan CICA Trade Investments Industry Transport Communication
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All