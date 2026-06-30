Kazakh, Azerbaijani FMs reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov praised the steady development of relations between the two countries and reiterated their shared commitment to deepening the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

The ministers reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also discussed cooperation within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), including preparations for the organization's summit, which is scheduled to take place in Baku in October 2026.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to expand political dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation in priority areas, including trade and investment, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, and information and communication technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are to abandon paper permits for road transportation.