Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to abandon paper permits for road transportation

The regular meeting of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan commission on international road freightage was held in Baku.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to shift from paper-based permits to the e‑Permit system since 2027. The move aims to reduce administrative procedures, increase transparency, and speed up international transport documentation.

Besides, both sides reviewed the growth of bilateral and transit freight traffic, noting stable increases.

As stated there, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan play a crucial role in developing international transport corridors.

They also agreed to exchange 6,000 electronic permits in 2026 to meet rising demand.

To note, the preliminary quota for 2027 is set at 28,000 permits, up 12,000 from the previous period, to meet the growing demand and contribute to further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier Qazinform reported, TITR and Port of Bar network considered for new Eurasian transport link.