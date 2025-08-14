Kazakh, Azerbaijani FMs reaffirm commitment to expand ties in phone talk

Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the peaceful settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing hope that this historic step will open new opportunities for cooperation and serve as a solid foundation for peace and sustainable development in the region.

In this context, the interlocutors exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are emerging in light of the agreements on unlocking regional communications.

In addition, the parties discussed plans for upcoming interaction, paying special attention to the schedule of high-level events, and agreed to maintain regular contacts on the issues outlined during the conversation.

Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to developing the strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in all areas.

