Kazakh athletes to compete in Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

In advance of the Games, a briefing on the development of Deaflympic sports was organized at the Central Communications Service. According to Marat Kaskyrbayev, Head of the Department for Work with Persons with Disabilities in Sports, there are approximately 37,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Kazakhstan. Of that total, roughly 15,000 are involved in sports.

"Furthermore, 13 Olympic sports are featured in the country. At the upcoming Deaflympics, Kazakhstan will be represented in eight disciplines, which are the most competitive sports. We hope that our team will please us with good results," he noted.

The world's largest sporting event for athletes with hearing impairments is expected to draw approximately 3,000 athletes from around 80 countries, competing in 21 sports.

Kazakhstani athletes are currently finalizing their preparations for the Games, with only the final training camps to be completed, according to the National Deaflympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Deaflympic Games, which were first held in Paris in 1924. Since its debut in 1997, Kazakhstan has competed in six summer and three winter Deaflympics, securing a total of 42 medals (8 gold, 8 silver, and 26 bronze).

