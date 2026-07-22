Kazakh athletes shine with 22 medals at Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships

Kazakhstani swimmers and divers have already secured 22 medals – 7 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze.

The diving events have wrapped up, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming six medals – one gold, three silver, and two bronze. In the swimming events, the team added another 16 medals – six gold, seven silver, and three bronze.

Photo source: Samruk-Kazyna

One of the tournament's standout performers is Alexandr Podlesny, winning gold and two silver medals in diving. Swimmer Alexandr Rumynskiy impressed with three gold medals, also setting a championship record.

Photo source: Samruk-Kazyna

Water polo and artistic swimming events are currently underway.

Kazakhstan is represented by 111 athletes at the Championships. The tournament runs from July 16 to 25.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today, Kazakh swimmers won 16 medals at the Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok.