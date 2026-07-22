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    Kazakh athletes shine with 22 medals at Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships

    22:19, 22 July 2026

    The Kazakhstan team keeps winning medals at the 12th Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh athletes shine with 22 medals at Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships
    Photo source: Samruk-Kazyna

    Kazakhstani swimmers and divers have already secured 22 medals – 7 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze.

    The diving events have wrapped up, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming six medals – one gold, three silver, and two bronze. In the swimming events, the team added another 16 medals – six gold, seven silver, and three bronze.

    Kazakh athletes shine with 22 medals at Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships
    Photo source: Samruk-Kazyna

    One of the tournament's standout performers is Alexandr Podlesny, winning gold and two silver medals in diving. Swimmer Alexandr Rumynskiy impressed with three gold medals, also setting a championship record.

    Kazakh athletes shine with 22 medals at Asian Age Group Aquatic Championships
    Photo source: Samruk-Kazyna

    Water polo and artistic swimming events are currently underway. 

    Kazakhstan is represented by 111 athletes at the Championships. The tournament runs from July 16 to 25.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier today, Kazakh swimmers won 16 medals at the Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok.

     

    Kazakhstan Swimming Sport Thailand
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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