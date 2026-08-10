Kazakh athletes set two national records at World Athletics U20 Championships

In the women's pole vault, Anna Cherkashina cleared 4.10 meters in qualification, setting a new Kazakhstan U20 record. She matched the same height in the final to finish 11th overall.

Maxim Sazhnev also set a Kazakhstan U20 record in the men's discus throw, recording 61.37 meters in the qualification round. In the final, he threw 59.85 meters to also finish 11th.

In other events, Sherkhan Yegizbay and Yegor Strukov finished 38th and 36th, respectively, in the 5,000m race walk, while Gleb Gladilov placed 31st in the triple jump. Kiril Savchenko finished 54th in the 400m hurdles and Bogdan Goncharov 37th in the 110m hurdles. In the women's events, Margarita Storozhenko placed 25th in the 5,000m race walk, Antonina Chernyshova and Alina Golovina finished 58th and 45th, respectively, in the 100m hurdles, while Sofya Kidenko took 51st place in the 400m.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit claimed a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.