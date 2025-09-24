Eight Kazakh judokas to compete at Qingdao Grand Prix

Eight Kazakh judokas have been registered to compete in the upcoming tournament. All the athletes will participate in the men's competition, which begins on September 26.

According to the International Judo Federation, the following athletes have been included in the team:

-60 kg: Aldiyar Kargulov, Dauren Suyukenov

-66 kg: Nurmukhamet Botabay, Yerdaulet Bozsha

-73 kg: Kuan Barys, Bereke Rakhmatullauly

-81 kg: Adilet Almat, Aigali Kaldybek.

As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova has risen to the top of the world rankings in the under-48-kilogram weight category.