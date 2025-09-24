EN
    Eight Kazakh judokas to compete at Qingdao Grand Prix

    22:58, 24 September 2025

    Qingdao, China, will soon host a judo Grand Prix tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Eight Kazakh judokas to compete
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee

    Eight Kazakh judokas have been registered to compete in the upcoming tournament. All the athletes will participate in the men's competition, which begins on September 26.

    According to the International Judo Federation, the following athletes have been included in the team:

    -60 kg: Aldiyar Kargulov, Dauren Suyukenov

    -66 kg: Nurmukhamet Botabay, Yerdaulet Bozsha

    -73 kg: Kuan Barys, Bereke Rakhmatullauly

    -81 kg: Adilet Almat, Aigali Kaldybek.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova has risen to the top of the world rankings in the under-48-kilogram weight category.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Judo China
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
