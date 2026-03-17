Kazakh athletes receive first IOC scholarships ahead of LA 2028

The program provides financial support to athletes during the qualification period and in preparation for the Olympic Games. Kazakh athletes were included among the scholarship recipients at the initiative of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which coordinated with national federations and the IOC and oversaw the application process.

Scholarships are awarded to athletes competing in individual Olympic sports included in the Los Angeles 2028 programme. Key selection criteria include results demonstrating strong potential for successful qualification and high Olympic placements, as well as full compliance with anti-doping rules and the Olympic Charter.

The funding may be used to cover training camps and individual sessions, coaching and specialist fees, medical and scientific support, insurance, as well as accommodation and nutrition. The use of funds is subject to regular reporting in line with established procedures.

“The Olympic cycle leading up to the 2028 Games has already begun, and every stage of preparation is important. The scholarship will provide substantial support in planning the training process and participating in qualification competitions, helping to create optimal conditions for athletes to achieve the required results,” the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted.

The following athletes from Kazakhstan have been selected for the program: Aida Abikeyeva and Sagyndyk Togambay (boxing), Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Abiba Abuzhakynova (judo), Milad Karimi (artistic gymnastics), Ruslan Kurbanov (fencing), Iskhar Kurbayev (Greco-Roman wrestling), Rizabek Aitmukhan (freestyle wrestling), Zeinep Bayanova (women’s wrestling), Mariya Brovkova (canoe sprint), Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev (sport shooting), Amir Maimuratov (sport climbing), Batyrkhan Toleugali (taekwondo), Alan Kurmangaliyev (table tennis), Elizaveta Matveeva (athletics), Assem Orynbay (trap shooting), Sergey Petrovich and Aray Nurlybekova (weightlifting), and Danil Musabayev (trampoline gymnastics).

The IOC Individual Scholarship Program is aimed at providing athletes with additional resources for effective preparation and successful qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judokas have won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland.