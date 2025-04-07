Kazakh athletes kick off training for 2026 Winter Olympics

The main contenders for Olympic licenses have been named, and each athlete has a tailored training plan that incorporates international methods and scientific approaches.

Athletes receive personalized support, which includes equipment, medical care, psychological assistance, as well as consultations with nutritionists and doctors. They are also supplied with sports gear, and if needed, coaches are sent on business trips.

The Performance Hub platform assesses athletes' physical conditions, and training plans are tailored based on scientific data, helping to reduce the risk of injuries.

The ministry noted that for effective preparation, sports federations and regional authorities must ensure participation in training camps, timely provision of equipment and medical services, and strict adherence to the competition calendar.

As reported earlier, Sofia Samodelkina has qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics. To qualify, she needed to finish in the top 24 at the World Championships in Boston.