Kazakh athletes claim silver and bronze medals at international togyzkumalak events in Czechia

The Czech city of Pardubice hosted the World Cup and World Championship in togyzkumalak, bringing together athletes from Kazakhstan, Czechia, Romania, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, South Korea, the U.S., and Ukraine.

Yernur Karygul of Kazakhstan clinched a silver medal in the blitz category among adults at the World Togyzkumalak Cup. Adilkhan Tulegenov from Bykhar Zhyrau district came in third at the U21 World Togyzkumalak Championship.

Photo credit: authorities of Karaganda region

To note, the World Togyzkumalak Championship among athletes with musculoskeletal and visual impairments is set to kick off in Mongolia today. Representing Team Kazakhstan will be coach Berkut Beissenayev and his apprentice Dastan Umitkaliyev from Karkaralinsk.

