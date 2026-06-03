Kazakh athletes capture 3 medals at international meets

Yelizaveta Matveyeva finished second at the EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting in Limassol.

The Kazakhstani athlete earned silver in the high jump with a best clearance of 1.85 meters.

Kristina Ovchinnikova finished third in the high jump at the Mityng na Rynku w Białymstoku meet in Bialystok, clearing 1.87 meters to earn a place on the podium.

Meanwhile, Polina Ivanova earned silver at a World Athletics Challenger pole vault event in Busan, clearing 4.20 meters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won seven medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.