Kazakh athletes capture 3 medals at international meets
Three members of Kazakhstan’s athletics team won medals at international competitions held in different countries, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Yelizaveta Matveyeva finished second at the EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting in Limassol.
The Kazakhstani athlete earned silver in the high jump with a best clearance of 1.85 meters.
Kristina Ovchinnikova finished third in the high jump at the Mityng na Rynku w Białymstoku meet in Bialystok, clearing 1.87 meters to earn a place on the podium.
Meanwhile, Polina Ivanova earned silver at a World Athletics Challenger pole vault event in Busan, clearing 4.20 meters.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won seven medals at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships.