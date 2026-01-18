EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha

    11:27, 18 January 2026

    The Kazakhstan national team secured another podium finish at the Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Committee.

    Kazakh athletes
    Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    In the skeet mixed team event, Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay and Eduard Yechshenko claimed the bronze. The host nation, Qatar, took the gold, while the South Korean team earned the silver.

    It is noted that 196 athletes from 17 countries are competing in the continental championship until January 22. 

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan has already struck gold twice in a 5-medal haul at the Asian Championship.

    Kazakhstan Sport Shooting sports Qatar
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All