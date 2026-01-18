Kazakh athletes bag bronze at Asian Shotgun Championship in Doha

In the skeet mixed team event, Kazakhstan’s Assem Orynbay and Eduard Yechshenko claimed the bronze. The host nation, Qatar, took the gold, while the South Korean team earned the silver.

It is noted that 196 athletes from 17 countries are competing in the continental championship until January 22.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan has already struck gold twice in a 5-medal haul at the Asian Championship.