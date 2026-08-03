China’s Team Resilience advances to Dota 2 semifinals at Games of the Future 2026

The best-of-three series lasted just over two hours, with Team Resilience completing the comeback after dropping the opening map.

Xtreme Gaming took the first game in commanding fashion, claiming victory in 30 minutes and 53 seconds to take an early 1-0 lead in the series.

Team Resilience responded in the second map, leveling the match after a closely contested 47-minute, 17-second battle. Strong execution in prolonged team fights allowed the team to force a decisive third game.

The final map proved to be the most intense of the series. After 43 minutes and 12 seconds of play, Team Resilience emerged victorious, sealing a 2-1 series win and booking its place in the semifinals.

Throughout the match, both teams relied on similar tactical approaches, drafting durable frontline heroes capable of absorbing significant damage alongside high-impact mid-lane heroes that dictated the pace of the game. Team coordination, map control and decision-making during key engagements ultimately proved decisive in Team Resilience's victory.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Rune Eaters secured a place in the Dota 2 quarterfinals at the Games of the Future 2026.