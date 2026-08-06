Kazakh athlete sets national record, storms into U20 World Championship final

She cleared 3.60 m, 3.80 m, and 3.95 m on her first attempts. With her second attempt, she conquered 4.10 m, setting a new Kazakhstan U20 national record.

Anna Cherkashina ranked fifth in qualification among 13 athletes who met the standard, advancing to the final.

Notably, Anna Cherkashina is the first Kazakh athlete ever to qualify for the U20 World Championships in pole vault.

She first set a junior national record in 2024 at age 16, clearing 3.90 m, and has continued to improve since.

The women’s pole vault final will take place on August 8, with 13 top athletes competing for medals.

It is worth reminding, Kazakh swimmers delivered an impressive performance at an international meet in the United States, collecting 17 medals, including 13 gold.