    Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh

    22:16, 26 December 2025

    Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin captured the gold medal at the YONEX SUNRISE Bangladesh International Series 2025 Badminton Tournament in Dhaka, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.  

    Panarin
    Photo credit: Оlympic.kz

    The athlete proved to be the best in the men’s singles event.

    In the final, Panarin defeated Mohamad Rushdan of Malaysia. The match ended in a 2–1 victory for the Kazakhstani athlete, with scores of 21-17, 14-21, 21-10.

    Earlier, during the semifinals, Dmitriy Panarin outplayed Malaysia's Kong Wei Xiang. He won in straight sets, 2–0.

    As Qazinform reported in July this year, Kazakhstan secured 2 bronze medals at a junior badminton tournament in Bulgaria.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
