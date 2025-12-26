Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh
22:16, 26 December 2025
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin captured the gold medal at the YONEX SUNRISE Bangladesh International Series 2025 Badminton Tournament in Dhaka, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete proved to be the best in the men’s singles event.
In the final, Panarin defeated Mohamad Rushdan of Malaysia. The match ended in a 2–1 victory for the Kazakhstani athlete, with scores of 21-17, 14-21, 21-10.
Earlier, during the semifinals, Dmitriy Panarin outplayed Malaysia's Kong Wei Xiang. He won in straight sets, 2–0.
