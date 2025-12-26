Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh

The athlete proved to be the best in the men’s singles event.

In the final, Panarin defeated Mohamad Rushdan of Malaysia. The match ended in a 2–1 victory for the Kazakhstani athlete, with scores of 21-17, 14-21, 21-10.

Earlier, during the semifinals, Dmitriy Panarin outplayed Malaysia's Kong Wei Xiang. He won in straight sets, 2–0.

As Qazinform reported in July this year, Kazakhstan secured 2 bronze medals at a junior badminton tournament in Bulgaria.