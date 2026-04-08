Kazakh artists draw full house at first major concert in Houston

The concert became the main event of the Nauryz celebrations. Previously, Nauryz in the city had been marked jointly with other Central Asian diasporas.

A special atmosphere was created by Abylai Tilepbergen’s performance: the sound of the dombra and traditional kuy compositions evoked a strong emotional response from the audience.

“It was clear that people had missed the kui. It was very rewarding to see the audience’s reaction,” Tilepbergen said.

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Rauana and Enlik set the tone for the evening, while Sadraddin had the entire audience singing along. The atmosphere felt like a large family celebration, where the boundaries between the stage and the audience nearly disappeared.

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This year, the Nauryz celebration coincided with Easter in the United States, reinforcing the shared themes of renewal, unity, and continuity between generations. A student named Gulzhan, who is in the country on an exchange program, brought along the American family she is staying with.

“For us, Easter is a celebration of new life, and Nauryz carries the same meaning — renewal and the beginning of a new stage,” the Buchanan family shared.

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Among the guests were not only members of the diaspora, but also Americans and staff from the Stafford city administration. Many noted the unique sound of Kazakh music and the high level of organization.

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The organizers paid close attention to every detail. Yurts were set up in the hall alongside elements of traditional life, national clothing, and cuisine. For many American guests, it was their first introduction to Kazakh culture, creating a truly immersive experience, while for young Kazakhstani Americans, the evening became their first live encounter with modern Kazakh culture.

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“This was our first concert, and we will definitely listen to more Kazakh music. We really enjoyed it,” said Kameli and Tumarsana, who were born and raised in the United States.

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The event was organized by the non-profit Texas Qazaq Foundation, which actively promotes Kazakhstan in the region, strengthens ties within the diaspora, and brings compatriots together. According to some estimates, around 10,000 Kazakhstani nationals live in Houston alone.

One of the foundation’s key projects is a Kazakh school that has been operating for over 10 years and currently teaches around 70 children. They study the language, traditions, dombra playing, and national dances.

According to the organizers, the concert was the result of extensive volunteer work. The outcome exceeded expectations, as the event became not just a celebration, but also a focal point for Kazakhstanis and an opportunity to showcase Kazakh culture on the international stage.

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Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani servicemen of the Armed Forces celebrated Nauryz holiday in the Golan Heights by organizing a cultural and educational event for the international mission members.