Kazakh artists awarded at Rukh Sanat Festival in Kyrgyzstan
Artists from Kazakhstan won in the international oral professional music art competition program at the 1st World Festival of Traditional Culture and Music Rukh Sanat held in Kyrgyzstan, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The contest held on August 1 and 2 at Issyk-Kul Lake brought together eight soloists and 13 ensembles from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Japan, India, Egypt, South Korea, Poland, Bangladesh, Estonia, Hungary and Nepal.
Kazakh Saltanat Kairatkyzy and Russia’s Dongak Naidan took first place in solo competitions, while Kazakh Tengri Saz and Russia’s Kharaacha ensembles won the top prize among the creative groups.
Kausar Group from Kazakhstan received a special diploma of the international jury for its contribution to the preservation of traditional culture and music.
According to the organizers, the contest became a platform to exchange practices and a space for cultural dialogue to promote intangible cultural heritage.
The festival will become an international event to be held every two years.
As earlier reported, the World Traditional Culture and Music Festival kicked off at Issyk-Kul.