Kazakh artists awarded at Rukh Sanat Festival in Kyrgyzstan

The contest held on August 1 and 2 at Issyk-Kul Lake brought together eight soloists and 13 ensembles from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Japan, India, Egypt, South Korea, Poland, Bangladesh, Estonia, Hungary and Nepal.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Kazakh Saltanat Kairatkyzy and Russia’s Dongak Naidan took first place in solo competitions, while Kazakh Tengri Saz and Russia’s Kharaacha ensembles won the top prize among the creative groups.

Kausar Group from Kazakhstan received a special diploma of the international jury for its contribution to the preservation of traditional culture and music.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

According to the organizers, the contest became a platform to exchange practices and a space for cultural dialogue to promote intangible cultural heritage.

The festival will become an international event to be held every two years.

