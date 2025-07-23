Kazakh artistic swimmers finish in Top-10 at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

The athletes received 199.8050 points in mixed duet technical and finished 7th.

Russia’s Maya Gurbanberdieva and Aleksandr Maltsev claimed gold medal with 233.2100 points. Spanish team which includes Dennis Gonzalez Boneu and Mireia Hernandez Luna won silver medal with 230.4634 points. Bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Pelati and Lucrezia Ruggiero who gained 228.0275 points.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Viktor Druzin gained 197.9225 points and finished 8th in the men's artistic swimming solo free program at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.