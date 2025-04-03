Karaganda artist Karipbek Kuyukov's paintings displayed in NYC

The region presented an exhibition of paintings by the internationally renowned artist Karipbek Kuyukov, focused on the consequences of nuclear tests, as well as a photo exhibition titled "Echo of the Polygon" from the collection of the Karaganda regional museum of history and local lore.

Photo credit: The Department of Culture, Archives, and Documentation of Karaganda region

“It is a great honor for us to present the art of our homeland at such an important international platform as the UN. We are confident that through creativity and art, a powerful message about the importance of peace and stability, and the role of each individual in supporting global security, can be conveyed,” noted Yerkebulan Zhumakenov, head of the Department of Culture, Archives, and Documentation of Karaganda region.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Conference is a significant event on the global stage, gathering delegates from around the world, including governments, scientists, activists, and civil society representatives.

The exhibition from Karaganda region attracted participants’ attention not only to the technical aspects but also to the humanitarian component of global efforts to maintain peace. The exhibition of Karipbek Kuyukov's paintings, along with the photo exhibition from the museum’s collection, was open throughout the conference and was available for visits by delegates and representatives of international organizations.

More than 100 people visited the exhibition daily, and each was deeply impressed by the spirit of Karipbek Kuyukov, as well as Kazakhstan's contribution to the movement for nuclear disarmament.

His works are not just paintings, but expressions of struggle, hope, and the aspiration for a peaceful life.

