Kazakh, Armenian FMs hold telephone conversation

Minister Nurtleu warmly congratulated the Armenian Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the trilateral meeting held in Washington.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of this step for establishing lasting peace, ensuring sustainable development, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the areas of trade, logistics, and transportation, which are opening up with the implementation of agreements on unblocking regional communications.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to discussing issues on the bilateral agenda in the context of the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

Following the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue and confirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan and Armenia released full text of initialed peace agreement.